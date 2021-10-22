Stop the Silence to hold music festival this weekend

by Matthew Kincanon

Courtesy of Stop the Silence

SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? You can listen to live music and help raise awareness about domestic violence.

Stop the Silence will be holding a fall music festival this weekend to raise funds for domestic violence awareness and prevention organizations.

The fundraiser will feature live music from The Stand, Glorify, Cary, Lila Rose and Jawbone.

There will also be carnival games, food tents, a drink garden, a live and silent auction, and petty cab rides from Spokane Trolley if the weather will allow it.

The event is free and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 from noon to 5 p.m. It will be held at 109 S. Scott St.

All proceeds will benefit the YWCA, Naomi, Safe Passages, Spokane Domestic Violence Coalition and Stop the Silence.

You can learn more about the event here.

LIST: Are you a domestic violence victim? Here are some resources available in Spokane County

RELATED: ‘That needs to change’: Community raises over $4,000 to fight domestic violence

RELATED: Grant to help establish new domestic violence court in Spokane

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.