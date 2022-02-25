‘Stop bullying our children’: Washington lawmakers outraged over Kettle Falls School District shutdown

by Will Wixey

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — The recent shutdown of the Kettle Falls School District has local lawmakers calling out Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

The Kettle Falls School Board shut down the district on Thursday when it received several complaints about defying the mask mandate. The Washington Department of Labor and Industries found the district to be out of compliance with the mandate several times, most recently after a complaint from the Governor’s Office.

RELATED: Kettle Falls schools closed Thursday as board considers re-instating mask mandate

“Mask mandates are a key part of making sure case numbers continue to drop to a level that allows requirements to be lifted,” L&I told 4 News Now. “When we get reports that an organization isn’t following that guidance, our first step is to ask for written responses about the organization’s approach. We have started those fact-finding investigations with Kettle Falls, and our team is talking regularly with the district about the details of what is still required.”

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers released a statement regarding the closure She claimed Gov. Inslee is abusing his power and asked him to ” stop bullying our children.”

“Children deserve to have their lives back — unmasked to learn, thrive, and be free. The science is clear that school closures harm children’s mental health and overall well-being. We also know that the CDC continues to rely on discredited and unreliable studies to force a masking agenda on kids,” read Rodgers’ statement.

Washington Republicans, including Senator Shelly Short, Representative Joel Kretz, and Jacquelin Maycumber, also sent a letter to the governor. They urged him to let school districts make masking optional.

“Our children need to get back to normal. This is not the time to play politics or allow egos to get in the way of what’s best for our children. The governor needs to accept L&I’s initial ruling and not break faith with the students, parents, and community of Kettle Falls,” read the letter.

The Kettle Falls School Board plans to hold a meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday to discuss the recent shutdown and solutions to the situation.

PREVIOUS: Kettle Falls superintendent explains why the district is defying the mask mandate

READ: What’s in your student’s school lunch? Spokane Public Schools works to make meals healthier

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.