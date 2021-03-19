‘Stop Asian Hate’ rally, candlelight vigil to be held Saturday

Richard Tsong-Taatarii Madison Chau and her friend Britta Bittner gathered with other people in solidarity with the six Asian women who were killed in a shooting Tuesday in Atlanta, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Levin Park in Minneapolis. Chau says she has experienced racism because of COVID-19.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A rally to unite against anti-Asian racism and candlelight vigil to honor those killed in Atlanta will be held in Riverfront Park on Saturday.

The event is being held by Spokane’s United We Stand, a community group that promotes anti-bullying, anti-racism and supports people of all races, cultures and ethnic backgrounds.

Earlier this week, eight people, including six Asian women, were murdered in Atlanta. It happened the same day the coalition Stop AAPI Hate released a report indicating reports of anti-Asian hate incidents have risen, with the majority of those incidents involving women.

The rally held in Spokane will coincide with other rallies being held across the country. Locally, the event will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Sister City Gardens. Participants are asked to wear black, wear a mask and socially distance.

