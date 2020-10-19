Stock up on seasonal sweets at Spokandy

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokandy is a local shop that specializes in gourmet chocolate and sweets for any season.

Whether you’re staying in and enjoying some this Halloween or want to save it for the holidays, Spokandy has some new fall products and flavors for you to try right now.

The shop features the famous Murphy, Pastel Mints, and a variety of chocolate specialties.

They also offer Michele’s Chocolate Truffles, delicious gourmet truffles in over 40 different flavors.

Spokandy uses original recipes with the finest ingredients all made in the factory inside the store.

Some truffles you can try this fall season include chai, pumpkin spice, and smores.

Also popular this fall — Dulce De Leche Caramels.

Shop inside or order online for all your fall treats!

