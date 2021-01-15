Still without power? Coeur d’Alene Fire has tips to keep you safe

Thousands across the region remain in the dark after Wednesday’s deadly windstorm.

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department wants the public to remain safe during this time and offered a few tips for those who may be relying on generators.

Always have a licensed electrician connect generators to your home power supply if you intend it to be a permanent solution. Improper installation can damage your home electrical system and increase fire danger.

If you have a portable generator, ensure it has proper capacity to power your lights and appliances.

Use proper sized extension cords for desired wattage needs.

Never place your generator near your fresh air intakes or by open windows or doors. This could create a carbon monoxide issue within your home and injure your family.

Never refill a running or hot generator. Allow it to cool before refueling.

NEVER run your generator inside your home, even if you open doors and windows.

NEVER use a barbecue indoors to heat your home.

Always install carbon monoxide detectors in your home if you have fuel fired heating appliances, including natural gas or wood burning stoves.

It is always a good reminder to make sure your smoke detectors are working properly in the case of a fire.

