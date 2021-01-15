Still without power? Coeur d’Alene Fire has tips to keep you safe

Erin Robinson
Posted:
by Erin Robinson

Thousands across the region remain in the dark after Wednesday’s deadly windstorm.

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department wants the public to remain safe during this time and offered a few tips for those who may be relying on generators.

  • Always have a licensed electrician connect generators to your home power supply if you intend it to be a permanent solution. Improper installation can damage your home electrical system and increase fire danger.
  • If you have a portable generator, ensure it has proper capacity to power your lights and appliances.
  • Use proper sized extension cords for desired wattage needs.
  • Never place your generator near your fresh air intakes or by open windows or doors. This could create a carbon monoxide issue within your home and injure your family.
  • Never refill a running or hot generator. Allow it to cool before refueling.
  • NEVER run your generator inside your home, even if you open doors and windows.
  • NEVER use a barbecue indoors to heat your home.
  • Always install carbon monoxide detectors in your home if you have fuel fired heating appliances, including natural gas or wood burning stoves.

It is always a good reminder to make sure your smoke detectors are working properly in the case of a fire.

For more general fire safety tips, click here. 

