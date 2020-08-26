Still struggling with bills during the pandemic? City of Spokane wants to help

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane wants to remind residents of several financial help options as the pandemic continues to impact people.

These include utility bill assistance, payment arrangements and bill deferrals.

“The pandemic has certainly created a financial hardship for many of our customers,” said Public Works Director, Scott Simmons. “We want to reach out and let people know their options.”

Low-income families can apply for financial help from Spokane Neighborhood Action Programs (SNAP), which can assist in paying household bills. Since the pandemic began, the City says more than $67,000 in assistance has been provided to struggling homes.

Other residents can apply for short- or long-term payment arrangements with the City, and they will not have to pay interest. People who have fallen behind on utility bill payments may also receive a letter with information on these arrangements, as well.

Additionally, small businesses can ask the City for a deferral on sewer, water, stormwater and garbage costs with an agreement to pay those charges later, also without interest.

The City also notes that late fees and water shut-offs have been suspended amid the pandemic.

Lastly, community members helped raise $150,000 for a U-help program to help families with utility and energy bills. You can find more information and make donations here.

