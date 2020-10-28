Still some icy spots – but the melt down is underway -Kris

Even though our temperatures climbed into the lower 40s today (above 10 degrees below average), there’s still a nice thick layer of ice on many area streets and sidewalks. It’s going to take a few days to melt the last of that ice, but a gradual warming trend is underway. It might not feel much warmer Wednesday morning. We are, once again, heading down into the lower 20s and even the teens overnight Tuesday. Patchy morning fog won’t stick around long, and Wednesday will be a beautiful, sunny day. It just won’t be very warm. Our high will reach the mid 40s, which is still well below average.

The warming trend will continue through Friday. Once we reach the 50s, that’s where we’re going to stay. Expect dry conditions through Halloween weekend and right on through Election Day.