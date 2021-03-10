Still Perfect: Gonzaga comes back to beat BYU in WCC Championship

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The no. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs were pushed to the limit by the BYU Cougars in the Championship game of the West Coast Conference, but the Zags explode in the 2nd half resulting in a 88-78 win and another WCC title.

Freshman Jalen Suggs was a huge reason Gonzaga was able to come back in the game ending up with a team high 23 points.

For the second straight game all five Zags starters finish the game in double-figures.

BYU caused problems from the get go jumping out to a double-digit lead marking the first time Gonzaga trailed by double-digits all season. The Cougars had a 12 point lead at the half.

With the win Gonzaga finishes the season with a 26-0 record. Next up is the NCAA tournament where Gonzaga will certainly be the overall number one seed.

