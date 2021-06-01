Still need your vaccine? Spokane fire stations are holding vaccine clinics throughout June

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is hosting pop-up vaccine clinics at neighborhood fire stations around town starting Wednesday.

Funding for the clinics comes from the American Rescue Plan, with funds appropriated by the Spokane City Council back in May.

“Many of our Spokane firefighters are also paramedics, therefore, capable of administering Covid-19 vaccinations throughout the city’s various neighborhoods to people where they are, quickly, efficiently, and at no cost,” said Councilwoman Candace Mumm. “Providing almost half a million dollars to the Spokane Fire Department’s mobile, rapid vaccination program, is a sure way for the Council to aid our community in rapidly recovering from the life-threatening effects of COVID-19.”

The first clinic will be held at SFD Station 8, located at 1608 N. Rebecca St. from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Fire Department will be administering either the Pfizer vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and will hold clinics throughout June.

“Fire stations have long served as pillars in communities, promoting the safety and wellness of our neighborhoods. With the support of Spokane City Council, the Mayor’s Office and Spokane Regional Health District we will continue to support the resilience of our community,” said Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

You can find a full list of pop-up clinics, as well as other clinics around Spokane, on the Spokane Regional Health District website.

