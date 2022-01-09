Still got your Christmas tree? Recycle it with the city

by Will Wixey

AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you still need to get rid of your Christmas tree, the city can help you recycle it.

The City of Spokane’s Solid Waste Collection Department has offered free curbside pickup for customers since Dec. 27 and has now extended the service through Jan. 14 due to weather.

Crews ask you to remove all ornaments and place your tree at least three feet away from your refuse and recycling carts. Crews will recycle the trees on their regularly scheduled garbage pickup days.

The city will take trees up to six feet tall. If your tree is taller than that, please cut it in half. No artificial or flocked trees are accepted.

If you’d like to dispose of the trees yourself, you can take them to the Waste-to-Energy Facility, Spokane Valley Transfer Station, or North County Transfer Station during their regular business hours (7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends).

Trees taken to these facilities are subject to the minimum charge for clean green disposal and will be composted. For more information, call the Recycling Hotline at 477-6800.

RELATED: Temporary warming center at Spokane Convention Center set to close Sunday

RELATED: Proposed Washington bill looks to get rid of Discover Passes

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.