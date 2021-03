Stevens Pass closed for avalanche control work

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

STEVENS PASS — Stevens Pass is closed for more avalanche control work.

The Department of Transportation expects a lot of snow, and will need a longer than normal closure.

US 2 Stevens Pass will close 9AM Monday for extensive avalanche control. We expect to drop a lot of snow and will need a longer than normal closure. We will reassess at 1PM Monday afternoon. Motorists looking to cross Stevens after 9AM are encouraged to use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/yK5WdTTqPE — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 28, 2021

Crews will reassess conditions on US 2 at 1:00 p.m. Monday.

The ski resort will also be closed Monday as crews work.

The ski resort is closed today while we conduct extensive avalanche control on US 2 Stevens Pass. We will provide an update on the work around 1PM, but this may be an extended closure depending on how much snow we have to clear. https://t.co/fmCSYxOfvp — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 1, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.