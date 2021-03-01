Stevens Pass reopens following avalanche work
STEVENS PASS — Stevens Pass has reopened after what turned out to be very speedy avalanche control work.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) closed the pass for work Monday morning, but reopened by noon. WSDOT says a lot of snow came down, but not so much in the road.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Stevens Pass closed for avalanche control work
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.