Stevens Pass reopens following avalanche work

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

STEVENS PASS — Stevens Pass has reopened after what turned out to be very speedy avalanche control work.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) closed the pass for work Monday morning, but reopened by noon. WSDOT says a lot of snow came down, but not so much in the road.

