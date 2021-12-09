Stevens Pass closes in both directions

Winter weather is here, again.

On Wednesday night, the Washington Department of Transportation closes both directions of Stevens Pass.

WSDOT said the eastbound lanes were closed at Scenic. The westbound lanes were shut down at the summit.

The department of transportation said the pass would be closed until further notice.

Updated: US 2 Stevens Pass is closed EB at Scenic (MP 57 near Fs Rd #6088) and WB at the summit, MP 64 beginning at 8:38 pm on Dec. 8, 2021 until further notice. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 9, 2021

