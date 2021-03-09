Stevens Elementary students celebrate ‘Kindness Month’ by collecting items for Family Promise

Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash — A group of Stevens Elementary students participated in an act of kindness to their neighbors at Family Promise of Spokane on Tuesday.

February was “Kindness Month” at the local school and staff members started a kindness project that involved collecting items for Family Promise.

The project expanded as students and families in the community also provided donations. Coloring books, socks, underwear, pajamas and much more — all things the shelter is in need of year round — were brought to the family shelter Tuesday morning.

Principal Adrian Espindola said it was incredible to see his students giving back.

“It’s amazing to see how much our community and our kids were able to contribute, you know, especially with everyone having struggled with the pandemic in the way that they did,” said Espindola. “It’s just amazing and powerful to see our kids are willing to contribute to those who are even less fortunate than them.”

“Some of these kids’ classmates live here, that are being served from this,” said Joe Ader, Executive Director of Family Promise. “So it means a lot that they would take the time to donate product or donate materials, but also that they would come here and even think about homelessness.”

