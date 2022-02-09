Stevens County woman, two sons charged in husband’s murder

STEVENS CO., Wash. – A Stevens County woman and her two sons are now suspects in her husband’s murder.

Brenda Rasmussen, Danny Jones and Andrew Jones were recently arrested in Arizona.

The US Marshals Service says Jerry Rasmussen, Brenda’s husband, was murdered in September 2021. Brenda initially reported him as a missing person.

The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office brought a cadaver dog to the family’s home and the dog alerted deputies to a newly installed shed.

On December 1, a search warrant was served on the property, where authorities found a decomposing body. Authorities said Jerry was shot in the head prior to being buried under the shed.

All three suspects fled the state while warrants were issued for their arrest.

The US Marshal Service received information in late January that Brenda and the Jones brothers were possibly hiding in Mohave County, Arizona. With the help of other local agencies, they took all three into custody.

Brenda, Danny and Andrew have all been arrested and are awaiting extradition. The warrants filed for their arrest charged each suspect with rendering criminal assistance under first-degree murder.