Stevens County resident tests positive for COVID-19

STEVENS CO., Wash. — A patient in Stevens County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the Northeast Tri-County Health District.

The health district was notified about the positive results on Friday morning,

The health district did not provide specifics about the patient’s age, but said they are in isolation and receiving medical care. NETCHD will be notifying potential close contacts and those individuals will be given additional guidance and precautions they should take.

“With a growing number of cases in Washington State and the United States, the risk to the general

public is increasing,” health officials said. “It is likely that more cases will be confirmed in our area in the future. The risk to the local community is being assessed regularly and public health recommendations will be updated, as

needed, based on the current risk.”

Though this is the first confirmed case in Stevens County, there are cases reported in neighboring areas. On Thursday, Spokane County reported its ninth confirmed case and there are more than 1,376 case statewide.

