Stevens County patients tests negative for COVID-19

STEVENS CO., Wash. — The patient being tested for COVID-19 in Stevens County has tested negative for the virus.

The patient was a member of the Colville School District community, which closed for several days this week as a precaution.

According to a release from the Northeast Tri County Health District, there are no confirmed cases, nor any individuals under investigation for coronavirus in Ferry, Pend Oreille or Stevens Counties. There are also no confirmed cases in Spokane County.

The latest statewide numbers are expected at 11 a.m. Friday.

