Stevens County libraries get new, solar-powered phone charging stations

STEVENS CO., Wash. — Picking up a book or a laptop from the Colville Public Library? Now you can charge your phone at one of the new solar-powered charging stations outside your local library.

The Libraries of Stevens County are rolling out new charging stations, with one located at the Colville library and the other in Chewelah. Another is being set up in Kettle Falls next week.

The libraries themselves are still closed to the public due to COVID restrictions, but you can always grab your books via curbside pickup — and while you’re waiting, you can restore some battery life on your smart devices.

Each station has cables for USB-C (Samsung devices), micro-USB (older generation phones) and Lightning (Apple devices). Up to four people can charge their phones at one station, with power provided by a solar panel.

According to the Libraries of Stevens County, this project was made possible thanks to CARES Act funding.

