Stevens County deputies search for wanted man

by Matthew Kincanon

David A. Hamilton Jr. Stevens County Sheriff's Office

STEVENS CO., Wash. — Deputies need your help locating a man they say is wanted on warrants for multiple charges.

The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for David A. Hamilton Jr., 32, who is wanted on eight warrants for 12 different felony and misdemeanor charges.

The charges include theft, burglary, trafficking stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle and failing to appear for jail sentences.

The sheriff’s office said Hamilton has an extensive criminal history. It added he is known to frequent the Colville and Chewelah areas.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is encouraged to call Stevens County Dispatch at (509) 684-2555.

This is a developing story

