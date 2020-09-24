Stevens Co. Jail confirms first case of COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COLVILLE, Wash. — The Stevens County Jail has confirmed their first case of COVID-19 this week.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation to determine employees and inmates who are in close contact. The Department of Health and Northeast Tri-County Health District are also working to set up COVID-19 testing for inmates and staff.

According to the County Jail, there are 33 inmates and 13 employees at the facility.

Results from the testing are expected at the end of the week, and the Department of Health will also be helping develop further isolation and quarantine protocols for inmates and staff. The County Jail says they will continue to run health screenings, wear masks, sanitize and wash their hands.

