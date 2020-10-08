Stevens Co. deputies looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a missing, possibly endangered 12-year-old girl last seen in the Kettle Falls area.

Deputies are looking for Adison Starr Jones, described as five-feet two-inches tall and 120 pounds. Jones has shoulder-length dark brown hair with bangs.

Anyone with information on Jones’ location is urged to call Stevens County dispatch at (509) 684-2555.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.