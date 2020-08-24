Stevens Co. Commissioners liable for misspending public funds

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

COLVILLE, Wash. — Stevens County’s Board of Commissioners have to pay back over $130,000 for misspending funds meant for county homeless programs.

According to court documents, a state auditor found that all three of the County’s Commissioners—Don Dashiell, Wesley Lewis McCart and Steven Lynn Parker—were gifting public funds to private people.

These county funds were meant for homeless housing and assistance services, but were instead gifted to private institutions.

Tens of thousands of dollars were gifted to several recipients, including a transitional home for spinal cord injurt patients and a couple whose home was damaged by flooding.

The court ruled Wednesday that the commissioners, as well as the insurance companies that provided their public official bonds, have to pay back a principal amount of $130,326.

This could, in turn, jeopardize their positions on the board.

One area of state law rules that elected offices can become vacant “whenever a judgment shall be obtained against that incumbent for breach of the condition of his or her official bond.”

