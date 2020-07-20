Steven R. Eastman

Steven R. Eastman passed away early morning at home in Newport, WA March of 2020, he was 50 years old. His family described him as a loving father, grandfather, and best friend who placed his kids and family first even before his own needs up till the last minutes of his life. Steve was a dedicated, hardworking man who served as a caregiver for his mother, before that he had many other jobs to support his family, he was loved by everyone that knew him, a very kind big hearted, loyal family man. He would give the shirt off his back if you needed it.

He was always up for an adventure, always laughing and joking, had the best jokes around! Anyone who had the pleasure and honor to know him knew how much he loved wolves (he was a huge animal lover in general) he loved to fish, be outdoors, also building things with his own two hands that gave him such a wonderful sense of accomplishment, he enjoyed camping and bowling. He was good at literally everything he did (annoying lol). He once bowled a perfect 300 with ease I might add and received a ring for it. In his younger years he enjoyed working construction and never minded getting his hands dirty because he knew that all the hard work would pay off. He was a lifelong resident of Newport, Washington although he moved around to a few other places and states he always came back to his sweet hometown. He was loved by everyone that knew him, a kind, big hearted, loyal, family man.

Steven Eastman is survived by the loves of his life: his daughters, eldest Andrea Deleon, (husband Ricardo Deleon) their children (Victorianna, Noah, Angel, Riley, Ryann and Rilynn), as well as his youngest daughter Jamie Cappo (aka Peanut): (husband Daniel Cappo) their children (Hayden, Daniel Jr. and Carter); his mother Cheri Renfro, half sibling Teri King and many other cherished family members. Preceded in death by his father Edward S. Eastman and his stepfather Bruce Renfro along with adored other family members who are dearly loved and missed.

Service will be held in Newport, WA at Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services 423 2nd St, Newport, WA 99156 on Friday July 24th, 2020 at 10:00am. Due to Covid-19 only 10 people are allowed to attend and must wear a mask, please RSVP with Jamie Cappo (254) 813-5557 or on Facebook if you plan to attend. The service will also be broadcast over Facebook Live on the Facebook page for Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services.