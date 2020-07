Steven Douglas McBride

Site staff by Site staff

Steven Douglas McBride born July 20, 1967, to Kenneth McBride and Pamela Adams of Missoula, Montana, Steven Douglas McBride passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 in Sacred Heart Hospital.

A Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, July 16th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home. To share memories of Steven and leave condolences for the family, visit Steven’s Tribute Wall.