Steven Charles Long (58) resident of Plummer, ID passed away at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, ID on December 21, 2021. He was born to Charles Long and Kay Sanford on August 7, 1963, in Powell, WY. Steven grew up in Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. He enjoyed diversity and adventure, so he spent time all over the United States. When Steven was around Tacoma, WA, he went to work as a Copy Machine Repairman. His work gave him many opportunities to travel, spending time all over the Pacific Northwest down to Massachusetts. Steven ended up moving to Plummer, ID to be near his family. He then bought and Emu and Ostrich Ranch near Cheney, WA with his father. He lived on that ranch and ran it for several years before returning to Plummer. Steven then went tow work as a Certified Nursing Assistant and spent time working in home health and in nursing homes. Steven enjoyed anything the outdoors had to offer. His favorite pastime was hiking and walking. He loved fishing and horn hunting as well. He was a man of talent and could repurpose just about anything. He will be remembered for his funny and quirky sense of humor. Steven is survived by his brother Randy Long and sister Wendy Martin both of Plummer, ID, and 2 children, Jordan and Wyatt. He is preceded in death by his mother.