Stephen Roger Sullivan

by Obituaries

Stephen Roger Sullivan, 68, of Pinehurst, ID, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at his home. Roger was born on October 16, 1952 in Gillham, Arkansas, a son of the late Troy and Dollie Beckwith Sullivan. The family later moved to Kellogg, ID where Roger graduated from Kellogg High School, Class of 1969.

Roger was a Shoshone County employee and took great care of the West Shoshone Park in Pinehurst. He enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing, and could always be found at the lake.

Survivors include his two children, Mark (Christina) Derbyshire of Pinehurst, ID, and Cori Butler of Kellogg, ID; four grandchildren, Olivia, Grace, and Lucille Derbyshire and Miquel Butler; and one great-granddaughter, Kaisley Butler.

A celebration of Rogers’s life will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, 5:00 PM at West Shoshone Park in Pinehurst. Please bring a covered dish to share.

Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Sullivan family with arrangements. Memories of Roger and Messages of condolence may be sent to his family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

