Stephanie “Steph” Marie Holman Larson

by Obituaries

Stephanie “Steph” Marie Holman Larson, 37, of Osburn, ID, passed away on January 20, 2022 at her home in Osburn. Stephanie was born on September 14, 1984 in Spokane, WA, a daughter of Lloyd Rushton and Sherrie Edlin Holman.

Stephanie graduated from Wallace High School and later went on to obtain her associates degree in Criminal Justice North Idaho College. She further pursued her education at Lewis and Clark State College in Lewiston and was only 6 months away from her bachelor’s degree.

Stephanie was a huge sports nut and wouldn’t miss a Seattle Seahawks game for anything – she was not to be disturbed during any of their games. She was a lover of all types of music and a voracious reader who spent countless hours at the library in Wallace, and an avid pool player.

She married John Larson on October 21, 2017. She also worked various jobs at Silver Mountain Resort and a member of Real Life Ministries in Pinehurst, ID.

She is preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Rushton, who passed away when she was 9; her grandmother, Margaret Rushton; a nephew, Heath Sparling; and an aunt, Diane Sparling.

Survivors include her husband, John Larson, of Osburn, ID; her mother, Sherrie Holman of Smelterville, ID; a sister, Angela Holman of Spokane, WA; two nieces, Kaylene Holman and Adeja Bell; a great-nephew, Christopher Hernandez; a brother-in-law, Jim Larson of Massachusetts; a sister in-law, Terry Critchfield of Osburn, ID; and a half-brother, Shayne Rushton of western WA.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

