‘Step by Step’ concerts coming back to the Spokane Arena: 90s favorites coming next spring

by Melissa Luck

Courtesy: Austin Hargrave

SPOKANE, Wash – Fans of 90s music better act quickly if they want to see some of the biggest musical acts of that decade at the Spokane Arena next spring. Tickets for “The Mixtape Tour 2022” go on sale Friday.

The tour, featuring New Kids on the Block, Salt-n-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley, will stop in Spokane June 6, 2022.

In celebration of the announcement, the groups will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday, which airs at 4 p.m. on KXLY.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” said Donnie Wahlberg, member of the New Kids on the Block.

The tour will also stop in Seattle, Portland and Boise.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 at 11 a.m, with a presale starting at 10 am Thursday. You can buy them at this link.

