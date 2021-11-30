Stearns leading the way for the Saxon wrestling team

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ferris Senior Connor Stearns lost two seasons of wrestling with an injury and a covid season, so he’s taking advantage of his last year on the mat.

Stearns has plans to study pre-med in college and he’ll have opportunities thanks to his 3.9 GPA.

Before he leaves Ferris, Stearns is hoping to qualify for state as a Senior wrestler, a big goal considering he lost the last two seasons.

If you know of a Senior student-athlete that should be honored in our Shining Star program, they have to have a 3.5 gpa or higher, please send us an email to sports@kxly.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.