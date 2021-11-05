Steam Plant reopens under new leadership

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s iconic stacks are back!

The Steam Plant restaurant has been mostly closed since the start of the pandemic. It opened for a short few weeks last fall, but closed again in November 2020.

Now, the restaurant is open and ready to serve.

The historic building is also under new ownership. Avista Corp. owned the property for more than a century but sold it to Gerald Dicker of GVD Commercial Properties in May.

The Steam Plant has been a part of Spokane’s skyline since its construction in 1916. It sits adjacent to the railroad tracks that delivered coal, which was then used to generate steam and electricity that provided heat and power to downtown buildings through underground tunnels.

Those tunnels now serve as the corridors for Avista’s underground system, which provides energy to the city’s downtown business district.

For the past several years, the Steam Plant has been used as a restaurant, bar and event space, and that will continue to be the case under the new ownership.

The restaurant and brew pub will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4 to 9 p.m. The restaurant team is calling this a “soft opening period” and will be operating on a reservation-only basis. Reservations can be made by calling 509-777-3900 or online here.

