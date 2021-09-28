Steady rains overnight turn to a cool, showery and breezy Tuesday – Kris

You’ve got to love the timing of this wet weather. After a spectacular weekend, needed rain is soaking the Inland Northwest tonight. Hopefully you are snuggled in for the evening, because the rain will continue through early tomorrow morning. Rain totals of 0.25″ to 0.75″ will be possible around the Spokane area. By Tuesday morning, the rain will be more hit and miss. Most of the day will be dry. However, it’s going to be a chilly day with highs in the upper 50s. Expect breezy conditions in the afternoon.

We will get a break between systems on Wednesday. However, it will still be a cool and breezy day with patchy morning fog. The next round of rainy weather moves in Thursday. It won’t be as wet as today, but we should still see measurable rain across the entire region. Showers will linger over the mountains on Friday, but we are drying out for the weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s. Again, you’ve got to love the timing!