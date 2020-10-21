STCU Best of Broadway’s earliest showing scheduled for year from now

SPOKANE, Wash. — WestCoast Entertainment has announced dates for its upcoming STCU Best of Broadway season, with the soonest show scheduled to take place next year.

“Each tour remains committed to coming to Spokane and will do so at the earliest possible date,” said Justin Kobluk, President of WestCoast Entertainment.

The performance schedule is as follows for the 2021-2022 season:

Cats: Oct. 26-31

Anastasia: Dec. 28- Jan. 2

Fiddler on the Roof: Dates TBA

Hamilton: May 3-22

Come from Away: Aug. 9-14

Both Mean Girls and Jersey Boys were rescheduled because of the pandemic. Mean Girls will run Nov. 23-28. WestCoast Entertainment still needs to announce dates for Jersey Boys.

You can also expect Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, though those dates still need to be announced.

“The safety of the tours traveling around the country as well as the safety of audience of all ages are paramount in determining this schedule. It will take a little time, but the curtain will rise again,” said Kobluk.

If you’re a season ticket holder, expect to be notified with upcoming information on ticket options. You can also learn more HERE.

