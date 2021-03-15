Year In The Bubble: No-Li Brewhouse gives back as COVID-19 hits the community

SPOKANE, Wash. — It was a year ago that the pandemic was just starting to hit us right at home.

Local businesses and non-profits were hurting, but many still stepped up and did so much for the community — including No-Li Brewhouse.

One of the first things the brewhouse did when schools closed is make more than a thousand meals for students and families at Logan Elementary School.

From there, it was community partnership after community partnership, fundraiser after fundraiser, all to give back to the Spokane community when times were tough for everyone.

And it didn’t stop there. Our community was impacted a lot this past year and No-Li Brewhouse continued to give back in big ways.

In No-Li Brewhouse’s latest fundraiser, they are giving $40,000 to go towards non-profits helping children and families.

Owner John Bryant says they are asking the community to match that donation to make an $80,000 donation altogether.

The non-profits benefiting are St. Margaret’s Women and Family Shelter, Teen & Kid Closet, Embrace Washington and Big Table.

They’re hoping to present a check to each organization within the next two weeks.