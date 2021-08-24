Staying on the cool side in the days ahead – Matt

After some of the coolest weather we’ve seen in a couple of months, expect more normal conditions for August going forward this week. Temperatures will be in the 60s around lunch, and the middle 70s for highs this afternoon under sunny skies. It’s going to be a beautiful day!

Lows tonight drop back into the 40s, but will not be as chilly as this morning. We continue to warm up on Wednesday, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. A series of cold fronts moving over the Cascades Thursday and Friday will keep temperatures from warming any further to end the week. Rain is unlikely, but some mountain showers are possible on Friday north of I-90 as that front moves over the area.

A more substantial warming trend looks likely next weekend, but until then we’re going to spend the whole week below average for temperatures in late August. Average lows are in the mid 50s with average highs in the low 80s this time of year. It’s a great end to one of if not the hottest summer we’ve ever seen.