‘Stay strong’: Whitworth University, WSU students share college experiences during COVID

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — College students across the country are adjusting to in-person learning, like at Whitworth University. Others have adapted to virtual learning, like students at Washington State University.

Each college experience is different, especially this year. Campus isn’t full at Whitworth University like it would normally be. 2020 is anything but normal, especially for freshman Aleja Levert.

“It’s been a lot of fun, even though there’s so many things preventing other things happening,” she said. “Some days we’ll be in-person and other days we’ll be online.”

Levert is studying graphics design. She lives on campus, but her interaction is limited.

“There’s less people out and you don’t see more people because usually you would see people walking through the halls like more often and into each other’s dorms to hang out,” Levert explained.

Whitworth University is having students learn both in-person and online. There are safety measures in place such as the mandatory use of masks, social distancing and more.

Levert said she’s enjoying her time at Whitworth, but there have been some drawbacks.

“I’d say just being able to hang out with more people, just because we’re so limited on who we can interact with is the hardest part,” she said. “We know it could be better, but we’re still grateful that we get to be here at all.”

However, this isn’t the same experience for everyone.

“This is honestly the best I could’ve asked for, given the circumstances,” Levert said. “We’re in person unlike a lot of schools.”

Washington State University students are primarily learning remotely. It’s been a rough adjustment for Megan House, a WSU sophomore.

“I feel kinda stranded and helpless because usually you would be able to work with other students in your class and figure things out but now that’s gone,” House explained. “You don’t get to interact with anybody that much anymore.”

Though this is House’s second year at WSU, it’s not what she had in mind.

“I pictured it like making new friends, being able to interact with the school,” House said.

House said her workload has been heavier online and resources are limited as House said many places are closed right now.

However, House said she pushes through it with family just a phone call away.

“You’ll get through it. It’s going to be hard,” she said. “Just have a good support system underneath you and you’ll make it.”

Levert echoed the same message.

“Stay strong. Keep pushing through,” Levert said. “It’ll only get better from here.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.