‘Stay home, save lives’: WSDOT displays social distancing message on highways

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has displayed message signs on highways across the state in an effort to encourage social distancing.

The signs read “Stay home, limit travel, save lives” as part of the statewide effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

As part of the statewide effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we have added this messaging to our highway message signs throughout the state. Please do your part to help keep yourself and everyone safe. pic.twitter.com/YFLX5ajSAv — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) March 22, 2020

“Please do your part to keep yourself and everyone safe,” WSDOT tweeted Sunday.

