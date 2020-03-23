‘Stay home, save lives’: WSDOT displays social distancing message on highways
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has displayed message signs on highways across the state in an effort to encourage social distancing.
The signs read “Stay home, limit travel, save lives” as part of the statewide effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Please do your part to keep yourself and everyone safe,” WSDOT tweeted Sunday.
