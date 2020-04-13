Stay home and stay healthy by following these tips

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Heath (DOH) offered some tips for life at home during Gov. Jay Inslee’s extension of his Stay Home, Stay Healthy decree.

Do: Walk

Don’t: Drive to your walk

The DOH encourages Washingtonians to take walks to promote physical health and mental well-being. Yet, people should walk near their homes and avoid popular walking spots like parks and paths.

Do: Garden

Don’t: Buy more than 2 weeks’ of groceries at once

Staying at home provides ample time to begin a home garden and have a continuous food source. Make sure to not stock up on too many groceries in one trip so that there is enough essentials for all.

Do: Protect yourself and the community while traveling

Don’t: Make unnecessary trips

The DOH recommends wearing a cloth mask during travel to essential places like the grocery store or bank. However, the DOH strongly urges against pointless or extra trips.

Gov. Inslee also encourages all Washingtonians to show one another compassion.

