Stay home and stay healthy by following these tips
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Heath (DOH) offered some tips for life at home during Gov. Jay Inslee’s extension of his Stay Home, Stay Healthy decree.
Do: Walk
Don’t: Drive to your walk
The DOH encourages Washingtonians to take walks to promote physical health and mental well-being. Yet, people should walk near their homes and avoid popular walking spots like parks and paths.
Do: Garden
Don’t: Buy more than 2 weeks’ of groceries at once
Staying at home provides ample time to begin a home garden and have a continuous food source. Make sure to not stock up on too many groceries in one trip so that there is enough essentials for all.
Do: Protect yourself and the community while traveling
Don’t: Make unnecessary trips
The DOH recommends wearing a cloth mask during travel to essential places like the grocery store or bank. However, the DOH strongly urges against pointless or extra trips.
Gov. Inslee also encourages all Washingtonians to show one another compassion.
