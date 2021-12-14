Statue stolen from Lincoln County found in Mead

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

MEAD, Wash. – It’s been two weeks since a statue was stolen out of Lincoln County, but it has finally been found.

In Mead.

The Copenhaver Praying Cowboy Statue was stolen from a roadside chapel at the beginning of December. It was found by a Mead woman out on her daily stroll on Monday.

She noticed what appeared to be a dumped wheelbarrow. She returned Tuesday to discover it was the bronze horse and cowboy statue.

She went home and looked it up online only to learn that it had recently been reported stolen. She called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and now it is being picked up.

It is not clear who stole and dumped the statue, but Sheriff Wade Magers said an investigation is underway.

