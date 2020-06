Statue stolen from EWU campus

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: EWUPD

CHENEY, Wash. — Police at Eastern Washington University are looking for a statue that was stolen from the campus over the weekend.

The bronze statue is of a child with a laptop that sits on a bench.

Anyone with information is asked to call EWUPD at 509-359-7676.

