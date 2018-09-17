Front Desk Prize Coordinator

About us:

KXLY Radio Group and Phase 3 Digital are part of the KXLY Broadcast Group, a Morgan Murphy Media company. We are a family-owned, people first business located in Spokane, Washington, and our community is at the core of what we do and who we are.

About this opportunity:

Phase 3 Digital, a full service digital solutions provider, and the KXLY Radio Group include well-known brands like 92.9 KZZU, The Big 99.9 Coyote Country, Rock 94 ½, Hot 96.9, KXLY AM 920/100.7 and 700 ESPN. Responsible for performing various administrative tasks as well as being the “face” of the company to all visitors. Professionally deal with complaints and provide accurate and helpful information. Responsible for the prize distribution function of the radio stations.

What you’ll do:

Open and close the front desk at the appropriate times (8am-5pm)

Keep the front desk organized and presentable, and stocked with all necessary

Greet and assist guests for TV and Radio

Assist in Radio contest creation, editing, and fulfillment (on-air, text, online, social media, apps)

Create and post radio contest rules as necessary

Communicate with prize winners face-to-face, and via phone and email

Compile and send radio station playlists

Collaborate with Accounting Department on check requests, tax requirements, and other assignments as necessary

Order office supplies for the company

Distribute mail throughout the company

General administrative support, to include typing, filing, faxing, mailing, etc. for all departments as needed

What you’ll bring:

Strong work ethic, goal oriented and a strong desire to learn.

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, etc.)

Familiarity with office machines (phone, fax, printer, etc.)

Exceptional customer service and people skills

Exceptional organizational skills with high attention to detail and ability to prioritize

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, and assist on multiple projects with tight deadlines

Ability to work independently, as well as with a team

Initiative and ownership of projects

Maintain a positive attitude when communicating with members of all departments, customers, listeners, and outside vendors

College degree preferred

What KXLY Radio Group offers:

We’re a dynamic and progressive business that values our employees, our culture and our community

We are a team of talented and creative professionals. Who wouldn't want to work with the best in the business?

Medical, dental, vision, prescription, life and long term disability insurance, EAP, flexible spending account, 401(k), paid time off including vacation, sick, personal days and holidays.

What’s next?

