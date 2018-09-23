Entry Level Radio & Digital Account Executive

About us:

KXLY Radio Group and Phase 3 Digital are part of the KXLY Broadcast Group, a Morgan Murphy Media company. We are a family-owned, people first business located in Spokane, Washington, and our community is at the core of what we do and who we are.

About this opportunity:

Phase 3 Digital, a full service digital solutions provider, and the KXLY Radio Group include well-known brands like 92.9 KZZU, The Big 99.9 Coyote Country, Rock 94 ½, Hot 96.9, KXLY AM 920/100.7 and 700 ESPN. We are looking for a dynamic sales executive to join our digital and radio advertising sales team. You will be selling local advertising for our innovative digital products and radio stations. You must be commission driven and have a sense of what it takes to win. You must want to grow professionally and move at the speed of light while still having fun.

What you’ll do:

Prospect for new business to be developed by the Local Sales Department

Prospect for special projects to be developed into revenue by the Local Sales Department

Phone, email and personal outreach to potential business partners

Partner with General Sales manager to create and track revenue generating campaigns

Organize successful digital revenue growth plans and strategies for clients

General assistance to the General Sales Manager

Create compelling client recaps

Maintain various spreadsheets, calendars and reports

Provide outstanding service to new and existing clients

Create and present proposals to potential clients effectively through both written and verbal communication

What you’ll bring:

Strong work ethic, goal oriented and a strong desire to learn

1+ years of experience in a business development role preferred

High level of accountability and customer service

Ability to engage clients quickly and develop rapport, with excellent communication and problem-solving skills

Attention to detail and exceptional organizational skills

Associates/Bachelor’s business/marketing-related degree or equivalent experience preferred

What KXLY Radio Group offers:

We’re a dynamic and progressive business that values our employees, our culture and our community

We are a team of talented and creative professionals. Who wouldn’t want to work with the best in the business?

We offer outstanding media and digital training to ensure your success

Medical, dental, vision, prescription, life and long term disability insurance, EAP, flexible spending account, 401(k), paid time off including vacation, sick, personal days and holidays

What’s next?

Click here for online application instructions.

KXLY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER