Entry Level Radio and Digital Account Executive

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 04:13 PM PDT

About Us: KXLY Broadcast Group is a Morgan Murphy Media company.  We are a family-owned, people first business located in Spokane, Washington, and our community is at the core of what we do and who we are.

HOURS: Business hours as needed

REPORTS TO: General Sales Manager of Radio

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Prospect for new business to be developed by the Local Sales Department.
Prospect for special projects to be developed into revenue by the Local Sales Dept.
Phone, email and personal outreach to potential business partners.
Organize successful digital revenue growth plans and strategies for clients.
Partner with General Sales manager to create and track revenue generating campaigns.
General assistance to the General Sales Manager.
Create compelling client recaps.
Maintain various spreadsheets, calendars and reports.
Wide Orbit order entry.
Provide outstanding service to new and existing clients.
Create and present proposals to potential clients effectively through both written and verbal communication.
Other duties as assisnged.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
High school education or GED; college degree preferred
High level of accountability
High level of customer service
Ability to follow through
Exceptional organizational skills
Attention to detail
Computer literate
Good communication skills and ability to work well without supervision
1+ years of experience in a business development role preferred            
Valid driver’s license and acceptable driving record

CLOSING DATE: Applications will be accepted until filled.

HOW TO APPLYClick here to fill out an application for this job.

KXLY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

