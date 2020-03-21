Statewide COVID-19 cases now sit at 1,793, deaths reach 94

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Statewide COVID-19 cases rose to 1,793 in Washington on Saturday, according to the State Department of Health. The number of people who have died from the virus now sits at 94.

Of those deaths, 80% have been in people 60 or older.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 27,121 people have been tested in the state. Just seven percent of those tests have come back positive.

King County still holds the highest number of confirmed cases, with 934 people testing positive in that area.

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 16 confirmed cases in the county as of Saturday.

READ: Number of COVID-19 cases in Spokane jumps to 16

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.