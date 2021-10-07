State workers, including Spokane firefighters sue over vaccine mandate

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash.– A group of state workers and Spokane firefighters say their civil rights are being violated by a state mandate that requires them to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Nineteen employees filed a lawsuit Wednesday in federal court.

The suit lists as defendants Governor Inslee, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste and other leaders of state agencies.

The suit claims “the plaintiffs are on the brink of having adverse employment action against them. It claims that in each case “a form of disability or sincere religious belief requires them to decline vaccination.”

The group of workers is made up of Washington State Patrol troopers, Spokane firefighters and employees of other state agencies, including the Department of Social and Health Services.

While some of those listed were granted religious exemptions, the suit claims the accommodations weren’t made or are unclear. It also alleges that state agencies are inconsistently handling the state mandate.

Hundreds of state workers, teachers, healthcare employees and other staff could lose their jobs if they choose not to get vaccinated.

You can read the entire lawsuit here.

Washington vaccine lawsuit by Tasha Cain on Scribd

