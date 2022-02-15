State Superintendent’s Office sends first notice as Kettle Falls SD makes masks optional

by Erin Robinson

Ted S. Warren Washington state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, left, listens as Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee announced that Washington state is expanding its vaccine mandate to include all public, charter and private school teachers and staff, as well as those working at the state's colleges and universities. Inslee also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction has put the Kettle Falls School District on notice because of their willful decision to defy the state’s mask mandate.

Throughout the pandemic, masks have been required in school settings. OSPI said early on that districts that fail to follow the mandate could lose state funding.

READ: Local school district risks losing funding by defying state mask mandate

During a meeting Monday night, the Kettle Falls school board voted to make masks optional for students and teachers.

Notice to Kettle Falls SD by Erin Robinson on Scribd

An emergency rule lays out the process OSPI will take for districts that intentionally violate the mandate. This process begins with an official notice to the district, which OSPI sent Tuesday morning.

If the issue is not corrected and the district does not take corrective action within 15 days, OSPI will issue a second notice. The district will then have five days to issue a corrective action.

If that district does not provide verification within those five additional days, OSPI will withhold the district’s subsequent monthly apportionment payment for the month.

If the district still does not take correction action after OSPI withholds payment of two monthly apportionment cycles, OSPI will reduce the district’s funding proportionally until corrective action is taken.

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal recently expressed his support of making masks optional in schools. However, no definitive action has been made on lifting the mandate, so districts are still required to follow it.

Governor Jay Inslee has also hinted at lifting the state’s indoor masking requirement. A decision on that could be made any day.

RELATED: ‘Time to make the change’: WA Superintendent of Public Instruction supports making masks optional in school

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.