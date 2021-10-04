State superintendent making stops across North Idaho this week

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — State superintendent Sherri Ybarra will make several stops in North Idaho this week.

Ybarra will start her trip on Monday with a visit to the Lapwai Middle/High School before traveling to Coeur d’Alene on Tuesday. She will meet with school and district employees, then travel to St. Maries High School to meet with staff and learn about the district’s Career Technical Education program.

The St. Maries School District recently shut down due to a rise in absences. More than 30 percent of the district’s students were out of class because of illness, confirmed COVID cases or quarantine. Between 20-30 percent of staff were also out.

READ: St. Maries schools closing because of rise in absences

Ybarra is also planning to speak at the Conference on Connecting Assessment and Instruction. The conference connects local school district and charter school test coordinators, curriculum directors and special education directors with experts from the State Department of Education.

The conference launched in Boise on Septe. 23 and had stops in Idaho Falls and Twins Falls before heading to north Idaho this week. It ends Wednesday in Moscow.

READ: Coeur d’Alene School Board to meet for first time since anti-mask protest

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.