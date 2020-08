State Route 27 reopens as crews mop up field fire burning near Garfield

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — Crews are mopping up hot spots from a field fire in Whitman County on Saturday.

The fire is burning on State Route 27, south of Garfield near Sunrise Road.

State Route 27 is now open, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

