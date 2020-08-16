State report shows slight decline in Spokane’s rate of COVID-19 infection

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The latest report from state health officials shows the rate of COVID-19 infection in Spokane is slightly down compared to previous weeks.

In the last two weeks, the rate of new cases per 100,000 people has lowered in Spokane from 223 to 201.

Though health numbers have slightly improved, health officials say they’re still nowhere near where they need to be. The goal is for the amount of new cases to not surpass 25 per 100,000 people over a two-week period.

Data from the State Department of Health also shows a slight increase in eastern Washington’s rate of infection. The reproductive number (or how many people each sick person is infecting) for the virus currently sits at 0.98, up from 0.78 shown in the state’s previous report.

In Spokane, 95 people have died from the virus since health officials last reported. Fifteen of those deaths have been reported in the last 10 days.

