State of emergency declared over Washington wildfires

Noah Berger An air tanker drops fire retardant to battle the Salt Fire in Lakehead, Calif., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Firefighters are battling multiple fires in the region following high temperatures and lightning strikes.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Inslee has declared a state of emergency due to the growing risk of wildfires.

Inslee also issued a statewide ban on most outdoor and agricultural burning through September.

“Washington is facing a historic drought and we have already experienced record-breaking heat. We must be vigilant in our efforts to prevent wildfires, and the loss of life and destruction of land and property that comes with them,” said Inslee. “We don’t want a repeat of recent years with dangerous wildfires across the state that have destroyed towns, killed livestock and resulted in weeks of unhealthy air quality. I urge everyone to do their part to help protect our beautiful state and all our communities.”

“We have seen a record-breaking number of fires for this early in the summer,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Extreme drought conditions leave communities across our state at risk as fire danger continues to climb. I’m asking everyone to do their part to and take precautions to prevent wildfires. Our firefighters on the frontlines depend on us to help keep them safe.”

The burn ban prohibits campfires, bonfires, residential yard debris clean-up, trash disposal, land clearing, weed abatement, and agricultural burning activity. It does not affect

liquid- or gas-fueled stoves, charcoal grills, agricultural burning, campfires at government parks and campgrounds or small campfires at home.

