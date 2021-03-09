State investigating Durham bus service over Spokane COVID outbreak, employee death

SPOKANE, Wash – The Washington Department of Labor and Industries has opened an investigation into the death of a Spokane school bus attendant who died from COVID-19.

David Simpson was one of 36 Durham employees in quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure. The 62-year old died last week.

L&I confirmed to 4 News Now Tuesday it opened the investigation because of media reports. The agency has six months to complete the investigation from the day it opened, which was last Friday.

Durham was notified of the investigation last week. L&I says it will look into the employer’s COVID safety and health policies and procedures, and determine if there were any violations of state workplace safety and health requirements. L&I has the ability to fine and cite businesses for workplace safety and health violations.

